Escapee from Sunland Facility in Marianna captured in California

(WTXL) — An individual who escaped from the Sunland Facility in Jackson County around six months ago was captured.

According to a Marianna Police Department news release Friday, Luis Ortiz-Rivera was apprehended in California.

Marianna Police Department said during its investigation, it was able to determine that Ortiz-Rivera fled to California.

According to the Marianna Police Department, Friday, Ortiz-Rivera was located by officers with the Barstow Police Department in California.

Ortiz was arrested on the escape warrant and is currently awaiting extradition back to Jackson County.

Ortiz-Rivera escaped from the Sunland Facility on Dec. 10, 2021. MPD said at the time of his escape, Ortiz-Rivera was in a court ordered program.

Ortiz-Rivera is facing a murder charge that originated in Broward County, Florida.

On Dec. 16, 2021, the Marianna Police Department said it believed that Ortiz-Rivera was in the company of a woman named Kalee Gilbert of Chipley.