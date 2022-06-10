Escapee from Sunland Facility in Marianna captured in California

(WTXL) — An individual who escaped from the Sunland Facility in Jackson County around six months ago was captured.
According to a Marianna Police Department news release Friday, Luis Ortiz-Rivera was apprehended in California.
Marianna Police Department said during its investigation, it was able to determine that Ortiz-Rivera fled to California.
According to the Marianna Police Department, Friday, Ortiz-Rivera was located by officers with the Barstow Police Department in California.
Ortiz was arrested on the escape warrant and is currently awaiting extradition back to Jackson County.
Ortiz-Rivera escaped from the Sunland Facility on Dec. 10, 2021. MPD said at the time of his escape, Ortiz-Rivera was in a court ordered program.
Ortiz-Rivera is facing a murder charge that originated in Broward County, Florida.
On Dec. 16, 2021, the Marianna Police Department said it believed that Ortiz-Rivera was in the company of a woman named Kalee Gilbert of Chipley.