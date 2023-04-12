Equality Florida issues advisory warning for travel to Florida

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTXL) — Equality Florida, an LGBTQ civil rights organization, issued a travel advisory Wednesday, warning of the risk of traveling or relocating to the state of Florida.

Equality Florida said the advisory comes after it received inquiries following the passage of laws that are hostile to the LGBTQ community, restrict access of reproductive healthcare, the repeal of gun safety laws, stirring up racial prejudice and attacking public education by banning books and censoring curriculum.

The advisory cautions students, businesses and families from coming to the state.

“As an organization that has spent decades working to improve Florida’s reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place to live work and visit, it is with great sadness that we must respond to those asking if it is safe to travel to Florida or remain in the state as the laws strip away basic rights and freedoms,” said Nadine Smith, Equality Florida Executive Director in a statement.

Equality Florida is a civil rights organization that works to secure the rights of Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

The travel advisory follows a similar travel advisory issued by the NAACP last month for the Black community to avoid moving or visiting the state.

Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Florida Senate passed SB 1438 on party lines. If the bill becomes law, it would prevent someone from admitting a child to "adult live performances" that "depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, or specific sexual activities…"

Opponents of the bill, mainly Democrats, believe the bill has too broad of definitions that could censor the LGBTQ community.