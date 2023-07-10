Envision No Hunger campaign kicks off

Second Harvest of the Big Bend has partnered with Envision Credit Union for its 4th annual Envision No Hunger campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to create food pantries in 20 schools in the Big Bend.

"A single child that's hungry is part of a larger family that's food insecure so we're going to be transitioning our focus to include the school pantry programs," said Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

The program provides children a backpack full of essential food that they can eat throughout the weekend.

The fundraiser runs through July 31.

Envision Credit Union will match donations dollar for dollar up to $30,000.

Last year, the campaign raised over $80,000.