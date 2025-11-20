Entrepreneurs gather in Tallahassee for Impact Week, focused on business growth and networking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Impact Week is bringing entrepreneurs, students, and small business owners together in Tallahassee for three days of workshops, networking, and hands-on learning.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners are gathering in Tallahassee this week for Impact Week, a three-day conference focused on business development and networking. The event at the Challenger Learning Center features over 40 speakers and hands-on workshops covering topics from artificial intelligence to financial literacy.

Impact Week started five years ago as Tallahassee Startup Week, but expanded to include nonprofits, students, and existing small businesses.

Executive Director Rich Smith says the goal is to create connections that can change the trajectory of local businesses.

"Come out and meet someone that you didn't know lived in your community, that’s a content subject matter expert on a topic that can help you grow your business, but really the thing that I love about Impact Week are the hallway conversations and the conversations that happened outside the workshops."

The conference also features a pitch competition with 10 finalists competing for cash and prizes. Organizers say the event hires 14 local businesses and has more than 20 sponsors to support the Tallahassee entrepreneurial ecosystem.

