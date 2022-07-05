Enhanced ballot in Leon County to help those with disabilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new vote by mail ballot option is coming to Leon County's voters with disabilities.

It's called an enhanced ballot.

It's similar to the option available for military and overseas voters where you can cast your ballot using screen reader technology and accessibility tools.

Leon County's Supervisor of Elections, Mark Earley announced the launch today ensuring all voters have access to every voting option allowed by Florida Law.

"It allows us to deliver a ballot through the internet to voters so they can use their own technology on their computers to have the ballot read to them and then make choices and selections on which candidates or which measures on the ballot that they want to vote for," Earley said.

Voters with disabilities can sign up for an Enhanced Ballot by contacting the elections office..

Or you can visit LeonVotes.gov and request an accessible vote by mail ballot.