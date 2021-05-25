Ending Period Poverty in the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For some it might be a tough topic to talk about... but it's necessary.

That's why End Period Poverty Tallahassee is starting the conversation about a problem impacting people here in the Big Bend. This week the organization is collecting feminine products at businesses across Tallahassee. Shari Hubbard, with Second Harvest of the Big Bend, says the agency will then provide them to those in need. Telling ABC 27 "we don't talk about this but this is a basic need, this is a basic hygiene need, and obviously there's a lot of shame and embarrassment when you don't have these products and we want to make this an equitable thing, we want to help do our part."

Leon County leaders are also stepping up to help provide sanitary items. On Tuesday, the County Commission voted to provide $25,000 for free feminine products in libraries, county courthouses, and community centers. Commissioner Rick Minor says the county recognizes the importance of helping meet this need, stating "about two thirds of low income women nationwide have trouble getting access to period products and abut one in five girls miss school because of it, there's been a tremendous group of people in this community that have increased awareness over the last several months about period poverty and the effects it has on people just struggling to get by."

Check out the places to donate on the Period Product Drive flier below.