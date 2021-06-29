Watch
End to COVID-19 hotel housing for homeless raises worries

Charles Krupa/AP
David Moran poses in his hotel room, paid for by a pandemic voucher program, at the Hilltop Inn in Berlin, Vt., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Tens of thousands of homeless like Moran, who now has a job at Applebee’s, have been staying in hotels across the U.S. paid for by federal programs aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. “I’m not going to be able to get a shower on a regular basis, which around food is not a good thing,” he said. “So I think there should be more available funds for people that are really trying.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 5:14 PM, Jun 29, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tens of thousands of homeless have been staying in hotels across the U.S. paid for by federal programs aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

But as hotels re-open to tourists and federal pandemic funding wanes, many are facing uncertainty as the hotel programs end.

Many emergency shelters are already full or near capacity.

In one Vermont community, social workers are offering camping equipment to homeless residents who are no longer eligible for a motel at the end of the month.

Billions of additional federal dollars to secure housing for the homeless have been approved, but experts warn there will likely be a lag.

