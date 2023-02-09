EMS upgrades on the way for Gadsden County

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County EMS is looking to the future. While they do have 40 full-time and 23 part time employees, they do have a full volunteer firefighter program that they're looking to support.

"Our goal is to be supplement to the volunteers and aid them where we can with a main focus of protecting life and property throughout the county," said Gadsden County EMS Chief Kris Hood.

Chief Hood says they got 13 sets of bunker gear through a grant they applied for. They're also improving training equipment and implementing a fleet replacement program. Most importantly they want to improve recruitment and retention, through competitive pay and benefits packages that are comparable to other counties.

"If you don't stay competitive with your wages you will not be able to retain those employees," Chief Hood explained. "And retention is a big key to ensure that we have staff that has good experience and quality experience."

Chief Hood says they're looking to staff a county engine with full-time staff within a month or two. Many cities in the county have what is considered poor ISO ratings.

Havana, Robertsville, Sycamore, and Wetumpka receiving the lowest score possible, a 10. The ISO stands for Insurance Services Office. They create rating for fire departments and surrounding communities. It provides a rating for homeowners and businesses for insurance purposes. The county is working to fix that number with that grant money.

Chief Hood says some of the city departments have started implementing having paid firefighters on the clock. He says the goal is to have 4 firefighters responding to calls and add bunker gear to ambulances to help improve those low ISO scores.

"The goal is to protect life and property and ensuring that we have staff en route to the call as quick as possible will save someone's life," said Chief Hood.

Gadsden County Commissioner, and chairperson for the board, Kimblin Nesmith says he's heard from residents about multiple issues regarding EMS. He hopes the updates EMS is working towards will make them feel more confident in the agency.

"As we provide additional resources, with equipment, with ambulances, with supplies, and with staff, you're going to see a reduction in time, you're going to see a better response time as we respond to fires," Nesmith said.

All of this information was part of a presentation for county commissioners at the commission meeting Wednesday. Gadsden county EMS is hiring for paid EMT and paramedic positions, you can also sign up to be a volunteer firefighter.