EMS prepare plan for possible tropical storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “If the storm were to come this far north, we’d be ready to react,” says Kevin Peters.

The Emergency Management Department begins their preparedness plan as soon as storms are detected and are carefully monitored. They say the best way to handle these types of situations is to stay informed. Director Kevin Peters feels confident that Leon County is ready for whatever comes its way.

“Right now it’s very important for citizens to in the Leon County area to stay informed. Right now the forecast is for the storm to be in South Florida but we don’t want to lock in on that,” says Peters.

The Leon County Emergency Management Department suggests every family have a disaster bucket. A waterproof, 5-gallon bucket full of disaster supplies such as batteries, blankets, a radio, and a flashlight. The Emergency Management Department has already begun the process of coordinating with the State Emergency Operations Center, Red Cross, and Salvation Army to be sure everyone is aware of the tropical storm so that they can respond quickly and appropriately. Much like surrounding areas such as Taylor County officials are pushing for everyone to be prepared.

Though Emergency Officers aren’t the only ones prepared for this hurricane season. David Andrews has worked for Ace Hardware for the past 2 years and is ready for what may come there way.

“Well this time of year we always plan for it so you know we’re prepared,” says Andrews.

Ace Hardware on North Monroe Street says they have seen an increase of 20% in propane sales and an 5-10% increase with generators. Store owners say that this is to be expected around this time of year and that they stock up an extra 20% on inventory to be prepared. Though sometimes that’s not enough. When Hurricane Michael hit Tractor Supply back in 2018. they sold out of $500 generators within 3 days.

“During the season we’ll bump things up by 15 or 20%,” says Andrews.