Emergency services boost safety with active shooter training in Thomasville

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Crucial training to better public safety.

Several agencies, many from out of town are taking part in an emergency services training here in Thomasville.

I'm showing you why drills like this is meant to add a better layer of safety to neighbors.

Creek Elementary and Garrison-Pilcher Elementary are partnering with emergency services to stay ahead of potential threats.

Around 150 people are getting the necessary training to handle an active shooter situation if it happens.

The training is all about building an integrated response. Law enforcement is teaming up with EMS and fire departments to teach them how to get victims out safely after a shooting

"The purpose is not to be self dispatching, which means you just arrive and start going and doing something. We have a plan for everybody and we have to have accountability for what everybody is doing," said Newbarry.

Scott Newbarry from TPD's Criminal Investigations says the training will ensure everyone knows their role in the plan.

The Thomasville police department is collaborating with several agencies to do the job more efficiently including; Thomasville fire, Thomas county fire, Thomas County Sheriff's office, Thomas county EMS, Grady county sheriff's office including Boston police department.

"Boston would be able to help send our way, so if they come and do. the training, then they know exactly what we're gonna do and they are able to assist with that," said Newberry.

To conduct the training, Cross Creek Elementary is providing classrooms for emergency services to use. Then, they'll move over to Garrison-Pilcher for the field training.

Chad Parkerson, assistant principal at Garrison-Pilcher Elementary, says the school feels safer knowing that emergency services are familiar with the structure of all schools around Thomasville.

"I think it's great on their part that they are kind of bouncing around from other schools because schools are laid off out different, you know, buildings are laid out different," said Parkerson.

The active shooter trainings have been going on for over three years to keep our schools and neighborhood safe.

"We never want this event to happen but if it does happen, we are prepared "

The training should be completed Friday, and roads are expected to return to normal.

