TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tuesday, May 20th, Florida celebrates and honors Emancipation Day. Emancipation was proclaimed in Tallahassee on May 20th, 1865, 11 days after the end of the Civil War. Several events are planned around the Big Bend.

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE EVENTS BELOW:



The City of Tallahassee's administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Emancipation Day holiday.

