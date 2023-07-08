Elite DNA holds Back-To-School Drive to help those in need

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — A 2018 report by the CDC finds that one in five children living below 100% of the federal poverty level had a mental behavioral or developmental disorder.

To help more kids living in poverty get access to the supplies they need for back to school Elite DNA Mental Health is accepting donations for its "Fill Their Backpacks" back to school drive.

The supply drive began July 1 and will continue through the end of the month.

Jenai Hicks told us how not having school supplies can impact a student's behavior at school.

"You may have kids that act out. So, I don't have a pencil, and now I'm feeling anxiety, shame or sadness, but instead of showing that, I'm acting out. So, now I'm, you know, interrupting other students while doing their work." Hicks explained. "And so it can lead to other behaviors like that."

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elite DNA office, located at 1965 Capital Circle NE.

