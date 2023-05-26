Elephant refuge welcomes Mundi after 35 years in isolation at zoo

ATTAPULUGS, Ga. (WTXL) — "She's only been here for 2 weeks and she's doing incredibly well," said Carol Buckley, Founder of Elephant Aid International.

Mundi was 1 of 63 elephants from Africa. Years later she was sold to a zoo in Puerto Rico where she lived for 35 years. Now Mundi is being cared for in Attapulgus by caregiver Carol Buckley.

"They make me think in a way that's more positive about the world," said Buckley.

Buckley has taken care of elephants for the last 50 years. She feels it's not right to make elephants work. That elephants are self-aware, deep thinking animals.

After spending more than 30 years in isolation in a Puerto Rican Zoo 41-year-old Mundi has found her forever home in South Georgia. Now she is free and gets to have fun with her elephant friends like Tara and Bo.

Buckley says one way people can help is by offering a set of hands whether it be weeding, preparing food, or even working in the office space.

Phil Kiracofe has been a volunteer at the elephant refuge for 5 years. He says it started off sporadic and now he comes to help at least once a week.

"It is required to make these elephants feel comfortable in their new environment," said Kiracofe.

A job he is happy to do for newcomers like Mundi.

"They deserve to be free," said Kiracofe.