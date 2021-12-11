Elephant Aid International welcomes another elephant to refuge

ATTIPULGUS, Ga. (WTXL) — Just months after welcoming its first elephant, Bo is getting a new neighbor at his South Georgia refuge.

Tarra joins Bo as the second elephant at the refuge. Carol Buckley, CEO and President of Elephant Aid International has known Tarra since the 1970s.

She says their friendship blossomed while traveling the world performing with the circus.

"So she was having fun. She had all of this energy, so smart and so capable."

Buckley wanted Tarra to have a better life.

"As it started to get not so fun anymore, I started thinking of alternatives."

That alternative evolved over time into a place where Tarra and other elephants could retire.

"A 112 acres farm in rural Tennessee and I moved Tarra and myself there with the intention of Tarra never performing again."

Buckley founded the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee in the mid-90s. The organization's board dismissed Buckley after serving 15 years with the sanctuary. A decade-long legal battle over Tarra ensued. The courts ruled in favor of Buckley. Now they're back together. Tarra gaining another best friend.

"She's doing really well and it's thanks to Bo. Because of Bo's personality. He's really laid back, he's easy-going, he's gentle."