Elder Elf Program spreads joy to local seniors for holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Now I think of all of my clients as not my client but my grandmother, my grandfather, someone that I can love and make sure that they have that love and support."

Anastacia Kizer works as a Case Manager at Elder Care Services.

Around the holidays she helps her clients create a wishlist for their Elder Elf Program.

"A lot of them will say, 'are you for real, are you serious,' it's like their sweepstakes."

Through the program, seniors are paired with community people and businesses that sponsor their holiday wishes.

CEO and President Jocelyn Fliger said this program is a highlight for their seniors and reminds them that they're loved.

"I've personally delivered gifts every single year that I've worked at elder care and its really a highlight of my job and it brings so much joy to the senior but you get so much back in return."

A joy that will be felt for seniors and this community all throughout the holiday season.

"Thank you Merry Christmas."

In all Elder Care says about 300 seniors are participating in the program.