Elder Day Stay re-opens in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Elder Day Stay in Tallahassee is back open. The facility on Monroe Street in Midtown offers activities for seniors like art and music therapy, social-interaction and exercise.

After being closed for a year due to the pandemic, Elder Day Stay is now welcoming back seniors. There are new Covid-safety protocols, including more time for deep-cleaning and masks are required. Also, only 12 seniors are allowed inside at a time.

Jocelyne Fliger, CEO of Elder Care Services, tells ABC 27 they're happy to be back open to help keep seniors active during the pandemic.

"We do a lot of exciting things to keep seniors engaged," said Fligger. "We have art therapy, music therapy, we play games, we have social interaction which is really important. Social isolation during the pandemic. Social isolation has been a problem for everybody, but we've seen a lot seniors decline during the pandemic being isolated from others."