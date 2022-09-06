Elder Care Services to host Oktoberfest Fundraiser

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Elder Care services is gearing up for its 24th annual Oktoberfest fundraiser.

It's happening on October 9 at Cascades Park and it gives the community the chance to experience the German festival in our own backyard.

Tickets range from $25 to $100. All proceeds go to funding different programs that Elder Care Services offer.

Chief Development Officer, Nicole Ballas said this fundraising event is critical to helping seniors age safely at home.

MORE INFO: https://www.eldercarebigbend.org/oktoberfest

