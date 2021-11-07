Elder Care Services looking for heaters for seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With colder nights approaching, Elder Care Services is asking for your help in getting heaters to seniors that need a little extra help.

Heaters can be donated at Elder Care's main office off of Tennessee Street.

Elder Care Services' Nicole Ballas says the drive is the best way to help seniors save money on their heating bill while also keeping them safe throughout the winter.

"We start to get a ton of calls from seniors in the community that are looking to save money on their heating bills, and not turn up the heat quite as high in their home but still need a source to stay warm and comfortable in their homes," said Ballas. "So they need a space heater and we need community support for everyone who calls. "

Seniors 60 and older across Leon County can request a heater from elder care services, however the amount of heaters given out depends on how many heaters are donated. They request that you call ahead to reserve yours.