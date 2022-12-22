Elder Care Services in need of heater donations for the elderly

With temperatures being the lowest since last January, a local non-profit is making sure Tallahassee's elderly population stays warm.

Elder Care Services is continuing its initiative to provide heaters for the elderly, needing assistance from the community to donate more heaters.

Last year, 281 heaters were donated. This year only 119 were donated.

Nicole Ballas with Elder Care services says she hopes to have more donations than last year because of the demand.

For those that are 60 years of age or older and in need of a free heater, head over to Elder Care Services, located at 2518 W Tennessee Street. Those that are interested in donating may take donations to Elder Care Services as well.