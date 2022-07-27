Elder Care Services in need of Foster Grandparent Volunteers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Yet another effect of Covid…many businesses still lack the support that they need. One specifically, Elder Care Services. They’re gearing back up and need foster grandparent volunteers.

Since the pandemic volunteer numbers have been low for Elder Care Services. Whereas they used to average 45 volunteers in Leon County throughout the year, they are only at 21 for 2022.

The program provides high risk children with foster grandparents who help kids with reading comprehension, math skills, and provide one on one tutoring.

Though the program doesn’t just benefit the kids. Director of Volunteers Jay Gabor says the foster grandparents are rewarded as well.

“The kids become very attached to the foster grandparents. They actually refer to the senior volunteers as grandma. That means a lot to our senior volunteers,” says Jay Gabor.

Elder Care Services urges male seniors over the age of 55 to reach out and volunteer.