Elder Care Services holding annual Oktoberfest, makes changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Elder Care Service's Oktoberfest is back and in person.

After holding their event online last year Oktoberfest 2021 is returning with some new changes.

It will be outside at Cascades Park on October 10 and even include a COVID-19 vaccine clinic outside of the gates to get people vaccinated if they choose.

Elder Care says the event is their biggest fundraiser of the year so they want to keep their guests safe while also celebrating with each other.

"One of our unfunded programs is the senior outreach program," said Nicole Ballas of Elder Care Services. "And in that program that's what we use for emergency supplies. So when you see our heaters and our fan drives that is an unfunded program that we need events Oktoberfest to support that program all throughout the year."

Oktoberfest attendance is capped at 400 people this year, and the event is already sold out.