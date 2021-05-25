Elder Care Services collects fans for seniors as summer approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Summer is almost here and Elder Care Services is asking people to take the time to think about seniors.

The nonprofit needs the community's donations to help seniors in need.

As temps go up, the heat can lead to health issues.

With many seniors on a fixed income, it can be difficult to afford or access a fan.

CEO of Elder Care Services says they service hundreds of seniors and one donation can make all the difference.

"If you live on a very confined budget it's not like you can go and adjust your thermostat very freely, because you cant absorb an increase in your utility payment. So a fan is a localized economic way to stay cool during the summer months without having to incur a large utility bill, said Jocelyne Fliger.

Fliger says they already have seniors on a waiting list, so the need is serious.

You must be a senior to receive a fan.

To donate click here