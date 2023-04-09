Eggs-Traordinary Easter Egg Hunt kicks off for those with special needs

Families gathered for an Eggs-Traordinary Easter Egg Hunt Saturday in Tallahassee, which was Egg-stra special because it was inclusive for those with special needs.

There were separate egg hunts for a variety of needs, including one for those with visual impairments.

The event's coordinator Ashley Edwards explained why inclusion is so important.

"Events like these are important to the quality of life that we enjoy here in our community, and it's what we do here at parks and recreation," said Edwards. "We're just pleased to have an event here that makes everybody feel included and gives everyone the opportunity to participate regardless of their ability levels."

The event also had an egg hunt for those using wheelchairs or mobility devices, and those with sensory issues, who prefer calm environments.

