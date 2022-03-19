Economy, inflation top topics in Georgia as Abrams visits Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Stacey Abrams made a stop in Thomasville along the campaign trail to talk about solutions for the economy.

"Sadly inflation is a global issue but here in Georgia we can start to address it by actually doing the job of giving people the resources they need," Abrams said.

Stacy Abrams is a Democrat running for Governor of Georgia.

She filed the paperwork to quality for the race just 10 days ago as inflation and gas prices surged across the state.

"We have to start increasing wages and we have to make certain that people can keep as much money in their pockets," Abrams said.

She met with a small group in Thomasville Friday evening.

Around the same time, the Republican she's taking on, Governor Brian Kemp, announced he had signed a bill temporarily stopping the state's gas tax.

"We can't fix everything that Washington has broken, but we are doing our part to lessen the impact on your wallet," Kemp said.

The suspension of the 29.1 cent tax on motor fuel in Georgia is in effect until the end of May.

ABC 27 asked Abrams what it was like to take on the current governor and the field of multiple Republicans trying to get his spot.

"I'm running for Georgia and my responsibility is to remind every Georgian of what's possible if we work together, what's possible if we pull together and what's possible if we invest in every Georgian," Abrams said.

Abrams launched a statewide tour on Monday to share that message.

In response, the Republican National Committee has said in part quote "Georgians are not interested in hearing her promote the same radical policies that have resulted in record high gas prices and the highest inflation rate in 40 years."

Abrams isn't deterred. She said her theme for this race is one Georgia.

"The energy of south Georgia can lift the entire state and I'm excited to see it and I'm excited to put it to use and I'm excited to win in November," Abrams said.

In the meantime, she's unopposed in the May 24th Democratic primary.

This will be the second time Abrams has run for governor.

She lost by less than 2% in 2018 to the current Gov. Brian Kemp.

If Abrams wins in 2022, she would become the first Black woman elected governor in the U.S.