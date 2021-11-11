Economic opportunities expected to grow in Leon County in coming years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The goal is to bring more businesses and people to Tallahassee. The Office of Economic Vitality is showing new opportunities coming to our area.

"We have seen people from California, New York, from south Florida, since south Florida there's no more land so they're building on top of each other…we've got land here."

And with that development, Tina Coombs says there's been a 29% increase in homes sold in Leon County this year, so far. Coombs is a real estate broker and owner of Big Fish Real Estate. She says that's up 9% from 2020. To keep track of all that growth, the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality has this interactive map.

OEV Director Cristina Paredas told ABC 27:

"Tracking this activity is important as it provides an opportunity for people to see what's next for Tallahassee-Leon County."

OEV is tracking new projects on a continuous basis, from pre-application to construction. They were instrumental in bringing Amazon to the area with it's new 630,000 square-foot Amazon robotic fulfillment center.

This website shows what's coming and maps it all out.

Meanwhile, Coombs is keeping a close eye on developments on the ground. She told ABC 27 a good place to invest as this development continues....

"I think I'd buy dirt right now on the northeast side of town and hold onto it for a while. Tallahassee is amazing, really I just want to be like shh don't tell anybody!"

Projections from the Bureau of Economic and Business Research suggests Leon County's population is expected to increase by nearly 45,000 people by 2045.

