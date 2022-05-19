Economic development puts pressure on Northeast Tallahassee infrastructure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than a half dozen businesses are opening for the first time or expanding in Northeast Tallahassee along with hundreds of new homes.

While new neighbors are good for the local economy, it’s also putting pressure on roads and schools. A new Publix is going up along Bannerman Road. Total Wine & More is planned for the old Stein Mart in Village Square. Eliano’s Coffee is brewing up a new shop along Kerry Forrest Parkway.

“We really appreciate the opportunity and support we get here,” said Nick Walker, co-owner of Ology Brewing Co.

Ology is building out a new social house with coffee, beer and food along Kerry Forrest.

Existing businesses, like Ma’s Diner, are enjoying welcoming new customers to the area.



“I love the development,” said Ma’s owner, Michael Robsinson. “I always think the more the merrier.” After the challenge of the pandemic, the housing boom nearby is driving more businesses back to this part of town.

“I think the northside is truly a destination spot. It’s slowly getting out of that. A lot of people are starting to live in the area,” Robinson added.

People, including Ruth Chilcote, are moving to the area in droves.

“I think it’s great,” Chilcote said. “I actually just moved here about a year and a half ago.”

It’s a trend Commissioner Brian Welch is keeping a close eye on.

“I think Leon County in general is experiencing population growth,” Welch said.

ABC 27 met up with him next to the site of a new Farm Stores location on Bannerman Road. The drive-through convenience store is expanding into the Big Bend. One of their latest sites is right across the street from a new shopping complex that will feature a Publix, Starbucks, Burger King and Tiajuana Flats.

As new businesses come to this area, old businesses are getting new life, including the old Kohl’s store along Thomasville Road.

“It’s not going to be anything more fancy than an indoor storage facility which, like most of these businesses, is very market-driven,” Welch explained. “There’s a lot of desire for indoor storage in this part of town.”

For many in this part of Leon County, traffic on the roads is a big concern.

“It’s a tremendous source of concern for the folks who live in this area,” Welch said. “Bannerman Road has long needed to be widened. It is now in the process of being widened.”



Eventually, going from two lanes to four, the project is expected to continue through 2026 and make way for the new neighbors who will support these businesses. With all the new families moving into new houses along Bannerman, he says schools will have to grow to accommodate that.

“The schools in the northeast are almost exclusively at capacity,” Welch said. He is also a teacher at Chiles. He sees firsthand the need for more room. “Those are conversations for well down the road. It’s part of the concurrency process with all this growth and development,” Welch added.

It’s that development that Walker said he is excited to be part of. “We love Tallahassee. It’s kind of where we all have grown up and started our families.”

The design for the Bannerman widening began in February. That stage is expected to be complete in fall of next year. We’re still working to confirm when the new Ology, Publix, and Total Wine & More may be opening.