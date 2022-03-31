Early morning storms cause damage across Big Bend

(WTXL) — Storms across the Big Bend Thursday morning have caused some damage in local communities.
FLORIDA
Leon County:
STORM DAMAGE | In Leon County, trees are down in the Old Chemonie / Archer Road area, according to @LeonSheriff.— ABC 27 (@abc27) March 31, 2022
(📸 : @LeonSheriff) pic.twitter.com/MJbw2eB0rV
In Leon County, a tree fell onto the roadway in the Old Chemonie Plantation subdivision near Archer Road. That has since been cleared. Also in Leon County, the National Weather Service said that a lightning strike on a home caused a minor fire early Thursday morning.
STORM DAMAGE📸 | In Tallahassee, @latentchange took these photos near the area of Buck Lake Road / Pedrick Road. pic.twitter.com/8X8551sqIt— ABC 27 (@abc27) March 31, 2022
Additionally, in Tallahassee, trees have been reported down in the Buck Lake Road area.
Jefferson County:
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported that a large brush fire is active near Waukeenah Highway from a power line. Road closed, tree down and power line down.
Jackson County:
In southwest Jackson County, a confirmed tornado caused damage to at least two homes along US-231 between Alford and I-10.