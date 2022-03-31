Early morning storms cause damage across Big Bend

(WTXL) — Storms across the Big Bend Thursday morning have caused some damage in local communities.

FLORIDA

Leon County:

STORM DAMAGE | In Leon County, trees are down in the Old Chemonie / Archer Road area, according to @LeonSheriff.



(📸 : @LeonSheriff) pic.twitter.com/MJbw2eB0rV — ABC 27 (@abc27) March 31, 2022

In Leon County, a tree fell onto the roadway in the Old Chemonie Plantation subdivision near Archer Road. That has since been cleared. Also in Leon County, the National Weather Service said that a lightning strike on a home caused a minor fire early Thursday morning.

STORM DAMAGE📸 | In Tallahassee, @latentchange took these photos near the area of Buck Lake Road / Pedrick Road. pic.twitter.com/8X8551sqIt — ABC 27 (@abc27) March 31, 2022

Additionally, in Tallahassee, trees have been reported down in the Buck Lake Road area.

Jefferson County:

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported that a large brush fire is active near Waukeenah Highway from a power line. Road closed, tree down and power line down.

Jackson County:

In southwest Jackson County, a confirmed tornado caused damage to at least two homes along US-231 between Alford and I-10.