Early morning storms cause damage across Big Bend

Tallahassee Tree Down
Jamie Quinn Lang
Tallahassee resident Jamie Quinn Lang captured this photo of a tree down near Buck Lake Road.
Posted at 8:06 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 08:12:03-04

(WTXL) — Storms across the Big Bend Thursday morning have caused some damage in local communities.

FLORIDA

Leon County:

In Leon County, a tree fell onto the roadway in the Old Chemonie Plantation subdivision near Archer Road. That has since been cleared. Also in Leon County, the National Weather Service said that a lightning strike on a home caused a minor fire early Thursday morning.

Additionally, in Tallahassee, trees have been reported down in the Buck Lake Road area.

Jefferson County:

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported that a large brush fire is active near Waukeenah Highway from a power line. Road closed, tree down and power line down.

Jackson County:

In southwest Jackson County, a confirmed tornado caused damage to at least two homes along US-231 between Alford and I-10.

