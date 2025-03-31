EARLY DISMISSAL: Due to impending severe weather on Monday, some schools are releasing students early

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Severe Weather is expected Monday afternoon for the Big Bend and South Georgia. Storms are expected to arrive around 2:00 p.m. Due to this, some schools have begun to release information regarding early dismissal.
*This is a developing list:
- Jefferson County Schools will have early release beginning at 2:00 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.
- Leon County Schools will NOT have early dismissal but rather temporarily hold dismissal through the duration of the severe weather. They ask if there is a delay in the dismissal process that parents waiting in the pick-up line to remain in their car until the weather passes. All after-school activities and programs will operate as normal.
