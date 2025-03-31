EARLY DISMISSAL: Due to impending severe weather on Monday, some schools are releasing students early

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Severe Weather is expected Monday afternoon for the Big Bend and South Georgia. Storms are expected to arrive around 2:00 p.m. Due to this, some schools have begun to release information regarding early dismissal.

*This is a developing list:



Jefferson County Schools will have early release beginning at 2:00 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.

Leon County Schools will NOT have early dismissal but rather temporarily hold dismissal through the duration of the severe weather. They ask if there is a delay in the dismissal process that parents waiting in the pick-up line to remain in their car until the weather passes. All after-school activities and programs will operate as normal.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.