Dynamic Xplosion Cheer hosts first Black Culture Cheer and Dance Competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cheerleaders and dancers got to show off their skills Saturday, March 18, for the first ever Black Culture Cheer and Dance Competition.

Dynamic Xplosion Cheer hosted more than 20 squads at the Al Lawson center Saturday morning. There were mental health resources on site for athletes and their families.

Jasmine Williams, a coach for the sparklers team, has kids ages three to five. She shared how this competition benefits young athletes.

"We can all come together and have a good time whether we're competing or just hanging out. It's important because when you are going through things mentally you really want to know that there are people that are there for you that have your back," Williams said.

Registration for the next all-star season for Dynamic Xplosion Cheer opens Sunday, March 19. They're hosting an interest meeting on April 2.