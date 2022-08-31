Dunkin' to treat Tallahassee teachers with free medium coffee on September 1

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — To say "thank you" to teachers that go above and beyond for their students, Dunkin' is offering local teachers a free medium coffee on September 1.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin' Senior Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

Educators will have the opportunity to receive a free medium iced or hot coffee at participating Dunkin' restaurants.

No purchase will have to be made and the free coffee is limited to one per guest. Nitro Cold Brew and Cold Brew are excluded from the offer.

Fan favorite fall flavors are also returning, giving teachers the opportunity to kick-off the school year with enjoying Dunkin's pumpkin flavor swirl available in cold and hot coffee.

