I-10 westbound lanes open after dump truck rollover

Posted at 4:12 PM, Sep 15, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE: I-10 westbound lanes open after dump truck rollover.

Florida Highway Patrol, EMS and Fire 97 are responding to a rollover on I-10 at exit 199. All westbound lanes are blocked. FHP redirecting traffic off the 199.

FHP communications officer PJ Shaw said the rollover involves two vehicles: a dump truck and a Chrysler 300.

According to FHP, the male driver of the dump truck was trapped. Fortunately, a trooper was able to get him out of the dump truck.

Chrysler driver is female.

There are no passengers listed and no reports of injury on either party currently, FHP says.

This is a developing story.

