TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Traffic was halted Saturday afternoon after a dump truck caught fire on I-10 westbound around the area of mile marker 200, Florida Highway Patrol says.

Troopers responded to the scene around 5:17 p.m., and other crews began to arrive to extinguish the blaze.

I-10 westbound traffic was halted, but then around 5:30 p.m. traffic slowly began to move again with the right lane being blocked off still.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.