Duke Energy Florida customers to receive $90.5 million refund after storm cost over-collection

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Public Service Commission authorized a $90.5 million refund to Duke Energy Florida customers following an over-collection of storm restoration costs.

The commission directed that the over-collected funds be returned through a temporary reduction in fuel charges. Beginning with the June 2026 billing cycle through September 2026, customers will see a decrease of 0.562 cents per kilowatt-hour, lowering the residential fuel rate from 4.414 cents per kilowatt-hour to 3.852 cents per kilowatt-hour. After the four-month refund period, fuel charges will return to commission-approved rates.

Duke Energy Florida collected approximately $1.006 billion in storm restoration charges, compared to actual storm-related costs of about $915.3 million, resulting in the $90.5 million over-collection.

In February 2025, the commission approved an interim storm restoration charge to allow Duke Energy Florida to recover estimated costs from Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton. The charge resulted in a monthly bill impact of approximately $33 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours for residential customers beginning in March 2025. Duke Energy Florida later notified the commission that the charge would terminate early, ending in January 2026 instead of February 2026.

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