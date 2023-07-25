Duke Energy awards grants to entities in Madison, Suwannee, Wakulla counties for economic growth

(WTXL) — Multiple communities in the region are set to receive grant funding from Duke Energy.

Duke Energy announced Tuesday that entities in Madison, Suwannee and Wakulla counties will receive grants to provide economic boost to communities.

Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation are distributing $682,000 to 35 initiatives across the state of Florida.

Below are the recipients for the grant funding in WTXL's coverage area:

City of Madison: $25,000 for Downtown Partnership with Downtown Strategies. Fund will support the city in developing a customized market-driven and asset-based five-year strategic vision.

Madison County: $25,000 for retail recruitment partnership with retail strategies. Funds will help the county collaborate with Retail Strategies, LLC to create and implement a tailored retail recruitment strategy.

Opportunity Florida (Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla counties): $22,000 for Best Practices FAM Tour. Funds will help Opportunity Florida collaborate, learn, and view best practices used in South Carolina to attract and retain manufacturing and distribution businesses in rural communities.

Suwannee County Economic Development: $25,000 for Retail Recruitment Partnership with retail strategies. Funds will support the county in collaborating with Retail Strategies, LLC to create and implement a tailored retail recruitment strategy.

“By investing in the people, places and businesses that strengthen and uplift our communities, we are creating opportunities for years to come,” Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president said in a statement. “Together with our state, regional and local economic development agencies, we will continue to power lives and fuel Florida's growth.”

Duke Energy said the grants are targeted to support organizations and projects designed to attract businesses and enhance the quality of life for those in Florida.

