Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver dies after hitting semi-truck in LaFayette County Friday

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened on County Road 53
DEADLY CRASH MAP
Axis - Luke Anderson
Map of deadly crash in Lafayette County, FL
DEADLY CRASH MAP
Posted

A driver died in Lafayette County after he hit the front of a Freightliner semi-truck Friday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened on County Road 53 near NW Cairo Road at around noon.

An FHP report says a 78-year-old was driving a Toyota RAV4 when he crossed the center line on C.R. 53 and crashed into the semi-truck head on.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The report says the semi-truck driver also had minor injuries.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood