Driver dies after hitting semi-truck in LaFayette County Friday

A driver died in Lafayette County after he hit the front of a Freightliner semi-truck Friday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened on County Road 53 near NW Cairo Road at around noon.
An FHP report says a 78-year-old was driving a Toyota RAV4 when he crossed the center line on C.R. 53 and crashed into the semi-truck head on.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The report says the semi-truck driver also had minor injuries.
