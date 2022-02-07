Drive-thru baby shower helps many families in Suwanee

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The pandemic has made it harder for doctor appointments especially for expecting mothers.

Healthy Start in Suwannee County is working to help ease the frustration by hosting a Community Baby Shower to assist new and expecting moms.

Partnering with agencies in the area, they hope to provide educational information and goodies such as diapers, clothes and first aid kits.

Senior nursing advisor, Colleen Cody said it's a way to give them the tools to know they care.

"I wish I could do more and be able to do it in person, but just to be able to give them something to know we care about you, we're thinking about you and when this all better we get to see you."

The event is Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 AM to noon at 915 Nobles Ferry Road with chances to get free prizes.

They can only serve 50 families.

