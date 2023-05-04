Dream Defenders talk next steps following arrests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Protesters are out of jail Thursday, after a sit-in at Governor Desantis' office at the Capitol.

The Dream Defenders took over his office Wednesday, and demanded a face to face meeting to talk about their concerns with legislative session.

14 of those protesters stayed past the time the building closed, after multiple warnings they'd be subject to arrest and a one year ban from Capitol property.

Akin Olla, National Press Secretary for the Dream Defenders, said they plan to build local chapters around the country to continue their mission.

"We can't just fight legislative session to legislative session," Olla said. "We need people who know how to organize to change the minds of their neighbors, to change the minds of their family members, to get those people together in more permanent formations and structures that will allow them to advocate for themselves in the long-term."

The Dream Defenders plan to have more actions in the future. Legislative Session ends on May 5.