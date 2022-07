HAVANA, FLa. (WTXL) — Havana Main Street is bringing an annual Havana WoodFest to its community on Saturday, September 3.

The annual festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering wood creation, artists, vendors, axe throwing and more.

Food vendors and artists' fees are discounted for the first WoodFest.

If interested in being a vendor or artist for the event, visit www.havanamainstreet.com. For more questions, visit HavanaMainStreet.