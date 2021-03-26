GBI arrests Dougherty County judge for 'terroristic threats'

ALBANY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 56-year-old Dougherty County Probate Judge Leisa Blount on Thursday with one count of Terroristic Threats and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Blount is accused of verbally threatening violence towards a Dougherty County employee.

According to GBI, Blount made a verbal threat of violence in the presence of witnesses.

Blount turned herself into the Dougherty County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and when complete will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.