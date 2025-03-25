Donna Adelson wants storyline in daughter's book excluded from trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adelson who is accused in the murder of her son-in-law, Dan Markel in 2014 , wants the storyline of her daughter’s book to not be included in her upcoming trial.

Donna’s prior defense team made the motion, but on September 6, the court denied it.

Donna appeared in court this afternoon via zoom.

Her current counsel is renewing the motion, saying additional facts were not previously known.

The defense says evidence shows Wendi’s book was originally published on September 15, 2011 before she was denied her petition to relocate from Tallahassee to South Florida in 2013 with her children and during the time of the “alleged conspiracy” in 2014.

A hearing on the matter will take place Thursday at 4 p.m.

