Donna Adelson asks for a change of venue for upcoming trial, which is set for August

She's accused in the murder-for-hire plot of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel in 2014.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A hearing just wrapped up to consider a change of venue for the upcoming trial of Donna Adelson. She's accused in the murder-for-hire plot that killed her former son-in-law Dan Markel.

The defense's expert gave an analysis of media coverage in Leon County and Miami-Dade County.

Both the prosecution and defense presented arguments.

The decision to grant a change of venue has not been made. The judge will issue a written ruling.

