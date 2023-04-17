Donations needed to support underserved youth athletes

The Ward Family Foundation is teaming up with other local organizations in an effort to get more kids involved in youth sports. However, they're calling on the community for help to make that happen.

The Ward Family Foundation is asking for shoe donations for its inaugural multi-sport shoe drive to support under served student athletes.

Charlie Ward said hundreds of vulnerable youth and teens play sports in shoes that are old, torn, and too-small. He believes every athlete deserves the chance to have the right shoes to be able to compete to their best ability, regardless of income.

"Sometimes they're not playing on a level playing field when it comes to their shoes and we just felt the need to be bale to give back to help those kids go out and play with a great sense of pride," said Ward.

If you're interested in helping out, the shoe drive is asking that you only donate new or lightly used shoes. Shoes and cleats are being accepted now through July 15.

To donate you can drop of shoes at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend's office at 565 East Tennessee Street or donate through their Amazon wishlist.

For more information on donations you can go to the foundation's website.