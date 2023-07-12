Donations needed to 'Stuff the Truck'

A local church is asking to for people to help them "stuff the truck" for those in need.

Good Shepherd Catholic Church is hosting its "Stuff the Truck" food drive to help the food program at Good News Outreach. Coordinator Suzanne Printy said there's been an increase in need after the recent closing of the Save-A-Lot grocery store and CVS on the Southside.

In an effort to help, Printy said they're hoping to fill up to 500 boxes of nonperishable food and personal hygiene items for those who are having a hard time accessing them.

"So that you would be able to prepare a meal if you couldn't go to the grocery store because that is what the people that we serve face," said Printy. "That they don't have a grocery store or they can't get there or when they get there they don't have the money for it."

If you're interested in donating, you can drop items off at Good Shepherd Catholic Church off Thomasville Road starting Friday afternoon.

Drop off hours are Friday, July 14 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, from 9-11 a.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, from 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.