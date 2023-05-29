Donation needed for gender affirming care closet

One local business is working on a new project to help trans and non-binary people feel more comfortable in their own skin.

Common Ground Books is building its own gender affirming care closet. Owner Alex Spencer said the idea came out of their monthly clothing swap.

She said it's a free closet for young adults that offers undergarments and clothing for trans and non-binary people before they have medical intervention or surgeries. Spencer believes having these resources will help them feel supported.

"It's a matter of feeling like yourself in your skin," said Spencer. "Everybody wants clothes that fit them and that make them feel like themselves and this is a small way to make that happen."

If you'd like to support the closet, you can make donations, purchase items off their amazon wishlist, or make a monetary donation.

Of their $2,500 goal, they've already raised $600. Spencer is hoping to open the closet in September.