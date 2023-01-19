Donalsonville Hospital offering $10k sign-on bonus for full-time nurses due to urgent need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donalsonville Hospital in Seminole County, Georgia is facing a major nursing shortage right now. They need to fill 15 registered nursing positions, plus they need 10 licensed practical nurses.

Heather Smith, the Director of Nursing, said they're seeing a big need in their emergency and med surg departments.

The hospital is now offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for full-time nurses who apply and get the position. A big price for a small rural hospital with only 65 beds. Smith hopes this will attract more people to come on board to help make a difference, "we can't afford not to because we're competing against every other local facility for these nurses. We have to have these nurses, the CNAs, dietary, housekeeping, clerical, it's not just nursing it's an entire workforce shortage."

If you'd like to apply to work at the hospital or their local nursing home facility, click here.