LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Health Department announced Friday night that winter weather will delay the opening of the Nomi Health community COVID-19 walk-up and drive-thru testing sites on Jan. 29.

DOH said that the sites will begin operation at 10 a.m. due to the weather.

There are two walk-up and drive-thru locations in Leon County and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Shady Grove Baptist Church.

