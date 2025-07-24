DOH-Leon issues rabies alert following confirmed case in a raccoon

LEON COUNTY, FL — The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has issued a rabies alert following a confirmed case in a raccoon that was captured in the Settlers area off Mission Road on July 17th. The report states DOH-Leon is watching rabies among wild animals in the area.

DOH-Leon is reminding residents that people and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals like raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes. They say these animals carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment.

Health officials say this rabies alert is in effect for 60 days and includes the following boundaries within the county:

Northern boundary: Fred George Road

Southern boundary: West Tharpe St

Eastern boundary: Mission Road

Western boundary: Capital Circle NW

Below are the following precautions they encourage to prevent rabies exposure:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Leon County Animal Control at 850-606-5400 or Tallahassee Animal Services at 850-891-2950.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Leon by calling 850-895-8360.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more details on this alert or more information on rabies, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.