DOH-Leon issues Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory

LEON COUNTY, FL — The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has issued a Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory. In a release, DOH-Leon is advising residents that there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity.

They say several sentinel chickens have tested positive for West Nile virus infection. DOH-Leon says they're coordinating with Leon County Mosquito Control for surveillance and prevention efforts.

The Department says they're continuing to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus infections, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya, and dengue.

