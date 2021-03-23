DOH Leon holds 'No Appointment Necessary' vaccine clinics for eligible groups

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Department of Health in Leon County (DOH Leon) is sponsoring drive-through vaccination clinics for those who are eligible but do not have appointments, as it continues to administer doses to eligible residents with confirmed appointments through the statewide vaccine preregistration system: https://myvaccine.fl.gov/#/

With support from community partners, the clinic’s vaccine team is expanding COVID-19 drive-thru clinics to include those without appointments on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 23

Saturday, March 27

Vaccination clinics operate from 9 a.m. to 3: 30 p.m. at the DOH Leon Administration Building, located at 2965 Municipal Way Tallahassee, FL 32304.

The following groups are now eligible under Executive Order 21-67:



Persons 50 years of age and older

Persons determined to be extremely vulnerable by a physician (form required)

Health care workers with direct patient contact

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Health care workers with direct patient contact;

Note: If you have received a vaccine in the past 14 days you are requested to wait past this time prior to becoming vaccinated.

Those who are eligible must provide a government issued photo ID, and if applicable proof of employment such as an identification badge.

Additional updates on local vaccine distribution will be communicated through the DOH Leon website http://leon.floridahealth.gov/.

For any additional general questions about the vaccine at this time, the State COVID-19 Call Center can be reached by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.