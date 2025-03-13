Dog dies, family displaced in Valdosta fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Five people in Valdosta are without a home following a house fire.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire on Northwood Circle. It took 29 firefighters to get the fire under control.

The American Red Cross is helping the fire victims. Firefighters rescued a cat and gave the animal oxygen. A dog did not survive.

They say the fire was electrical in nature.

