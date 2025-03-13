Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dog dies, family displaced in Valdosta fire

A cat survived the fire on Northwood Circle
Northwood Circle 1.jpg
City of Valdosta
Northwood Circle 1.jpg
Northwood Circle 2.jpg
Northwood Circle 3.jpg
Posted
and last updated

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Five people in Valdosta are without a home following a house fire.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire on Northwood Circle. It took 29 firefighters to get the fire under control.

The American Red Cross is helping the fire victims. Firefighters rescued a cat and gave the animal oxygen. A dog did not survive.

They say the fire was electrical in nature.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood